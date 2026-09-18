Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has received another tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds will be used to purchase missiles and drones.
Ukraine has received another €3.3 billion tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.
We received another €3.3 billion tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan
He noted that the funds will be allocated to priority defense needs, including the procurement of missiles and drones.
We remind you
The European Commission approved an additional €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine to purchase various defense products. In particular, this concerns a package that gives Ukraine the opportunity to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, as well as finance Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them.