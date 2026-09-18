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Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukraine has received another tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds will be used to purchase missiles and drones.

Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones

Ukraine has received another €3.3 billion tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN. 

We received another €3.3 billion tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan

- Koretskyi reported.

He noted that the funds will be allocated to priority defense needs, including the procurement of missiles and drones.

We remind you

The European Commission approved an additional €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine to purchase various defense products. In particular, this concerns a package that gives Ukraine the opportunity to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, as well as finance Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and components for them. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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