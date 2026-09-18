63 countries supported the resolution on Ukraine's nuclear safety - Sybiha

The resolution on nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine, adopted during the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference, received 63 votes "in favor." This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to UNN.

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According to him, the document confirms the fundamental principles: nuclear safety and security must be guaranteed, international law must be upheld, unauthorized Russian military and other personnel must be withdrawn from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's full sovereign control over the facility must be restored.

I am grateful to Canada for its leadership in promoting the resolution and to all IAEA Member States that supported it. It is no less important that 49 countries and the European Union endorsed a joint statement calling for the immediate release of the detained (Ukrainian — ed.) personnel of the ZNPP. Real people, whose rights Russia continues to violate, stand behind this demand - Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Russia's actions at the ZNPP demonstrate a profound disregard for nuclear safety.

"The occupation and militarization of a nuclear facility, combined with the detention and brutal treatment of specialists responsible for its safe operation, creates risks that extend far beyond Ukraine. Such disregard for nuclear safety cannot go without consequences. Russia must be held accountable for the risks it deliberately creates," the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry added.

Background

Germany will allocate another €1 million for the security of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Energoatom stated that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is being systematically destroyed