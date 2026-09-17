Czech lawmakers called for not recognizing Russia’s “elections” in the occupied Ukrainian territories

$44.600.0451.450.06
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 2602 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
03:38 PM • 5470 views
A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on themPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:33 PM • 4354 views
Fuel prices are rising again: current prices and what to expect next
02:39 PM • 11022 views
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population
02:28 PM • 8432 views
An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three peopleVideo
02:07 PM • 7594 views
Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 11262 views
Another postponement in the case of Odrex doctors’ medical negligence
12:06 PM • 12009 views
Just four kilometers away – Tusk said that Russia struck a gas station "very close to the Polish border"
11:30 AM • 13816 views
The first Weddell seal pup was born near the "Vernadsky" Station: scientists shared a series of adorable photosPhoto
10:47 AM • 15665 views
The enemy attacked an "Epicentr" in Kharkiv with a jet-powered "Geran," injuring one personPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
45%
746mm
Popular news
This is a tool that can stop the terrorist war — Zelenskyy on the significance of Graham's adopted billSeptember 17, 07:16 AM • 6294 views
Russian strike on the railway: the Berestyn railway station was damaged, and the Kyiv urban ring railway service has been restrictedVideoSeptember 17, 07:37 AM • 24378 views
The enemy attacked a vessel flying the Tanzanian flag that was heading to a Ukrainian port: the captain was killedSeptember 17, 10:36 AM • 3878 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 18312 views
Nearly 1,000 deferment certificates were issued for bribes: in Ternopil region, the entire medical commission has been charged with suspicionPhoto11:48 AM • 6496 views
Publications
Kyiv and the region added to the high-risk zone: what will change for businesses and the population02:39 PM • 11022 views
Tenders worth hundreds of millions and questions about prices: who is renovating Bogomolets UniversityPhoto11:17 AM • 18417 views
The Taxpayers Association calls on the Ministry of Finance to promptly resolve the issue of aviation leasing taxation
Exclusive
September 17, 07:57 AM • 41639 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 65207 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 60643 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Garbaruk
Wang Yi (politician)
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 48068 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 50808 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 46122 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 45040 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 49258 views
Actual
Heating
Bild
BM-21 "Grad"
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system

Czech lawmakers called for not recognizing Russia’s “elections” in the occupied Ukrainian territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Around 40 Czech lawmakers called the elections to Russia’s State Duma illegitimate due to repression and voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine. They urged the EU not to recognize the results and to impose sanctions.

Czech lawmakers called for not recognizing Russia’s “elections” in the occupied Ukrainian territories

Around forty Czech lawmakers called for the results of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which will take place from Friday through Sunday, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine, not to be recognized, UNN reports, citing Radio Prague.

According to them, the Russian elections have nothing to do with free and fair voting and are therefore completely devoid of legitimacy. The appeal, initiated by the Friends of a Free Russia group, was signed, among others, by Civic Democrat and former Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, former Defence Minister Jana Černochová (Civic Democratic Party), deputies Olga Richterová (Pirate Party) and Christian Democrat Jan Bartošek, Senator David Smoljak (STAN/"Mayors and Independents" party), as well as Member of the European Parliament Veronika Vrecionová (Civic Democratic Party).

The Central Election Commission recognized the "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories as illegitimate and called on Ukrainians to refrain from participating.13.08.26, 21:27 • 5986 views

The group sharply criticized the holding of voting in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, including Crimea, Sevastopol, and parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The authors of the appeal also pointed to the exclusion and cancellation of the registration of candidates and lists from the Russian opposition, as well as repression against independent observers, journalists and civil society. In this regard, they called on the international community—first and foremost the European Union and the governments of its member states—to declare the voting in the occupied territories invalid, refuse to recognize its results, and impose new sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in organizing or legitimizing these elections.

During the three-day vote, which will begin on Friday, Russian voters will elect 450 deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. At the same time, elections to legislative assemblies and local self-government bodies will be held in many regions.

The SBU calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to take part in Russia’s fake “elections”14.09.26, 13:39 • 4943 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Petr Fiala
European Union
Kherson Oblast
Czech Republic
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol