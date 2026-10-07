Short trip options

The modern pace of life rarely leaves an opportunity to take a full-fledged vacation for several weeks. However, there is no need to wait for summer or a long-awaited break. Short trips lasting 2–4 days are an ideal way to change your surroundings, gain vivid impressions, and emotionally recharge without significant financial expenses or complicated planning. UNN will tell you how an ordinary weekend can turn into a real adventure.

Ukraine has countless amazing places that are ideal for short trips. Regardless of what you are looking for — relaxation in thermal pools, walks through ancient fortresses, or excursions through canyons — Ukrainian routes can surprise everyone.

Kamianets-Podilskyi and Bakota

Kamianets-Podilskyi is famous for its medieval fortress, which seems to rise from the rocky canyon of the Smotrych River. The first day should be devoted to walking around the city, visiting the Old Castle, the Turkish Bridge, observation decks, and cozy cafés.

Kamianets-Podilskyi is famous not only for its castle. In the city, you can visit the Town Hall, the oldest surviving town hall in Ukraine, with a clock tower, dungeons, and interesting museum exhibitions on Polish Market Square.

A unique structure in world architecture is also located here — the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. It combines a Christian church, a triumphal arch, and an Ottoman minaret crowned with a sculpture of the Virgin Mary.

You can also descend to the foot of the cliffs to see a picturesque wooden church dating back to the 18th century and admire the steep slopes from the Novoplanivskyi Bridge or Swan Lake.

On the second day, head to Bakota — a flooded village in the Dniester Canyon that has now turned into a real "Ukrainian sea."

A special microclimate prevails here, and the high cliffs offer a panorama of an endless expanse of water. Be sure to visit the region’s oldest monastery, the St. Michael’s Cave Monastery, located directly in the white limestone cliffs.

The Thermal Waters of Zakarpattia

If your goal is maximum relaxation and recovery, Zakarpattia will be the best choice. Visit Palanok Castle in Mukachevo, located on the summit of an extinct volcano, which offers views of the city and the mountains.

Although Palanok Castle is the most famous in Zakarpattia, it is not the only one. St. Miklosh Castle, located in the village of Chynadiiovo, is the medieval "castle of love" of Ilona Zrinski and Imre Thököly, where you can walk through dimly lit corridors and feel the spirit of the era. There is a large park on the castle grounds.

Head to Berehove or Kosyno, which are famous for their thermal pools with a high mineral content. Bathing in hot springs under the open sky offers a feeling of complete relaxation at any time of year.

Of course, you can round off the weekend at a restaurant serving authentic Zakarpattian cuisine to fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the region.

Chernihiv Region

For a peaceful vacation filled with history, Chernihiv Region is a good choice. Chernihiv itself is one of the oldest cities in Ukraine. Chernihiv Rampart is the city’s historic heart above the Desna, with 12 cast-iron hetman’s cannons, an ancient collegium, and park alleys.

The Antonii Caves and the Trinity Monastery: an underground monastic complex dating from the 11th–18th centuries, located in the Boldyn Hills, with underground churches, chapels, and unique acoustics.

You can visit the Kachanivka National Historical and Cultural Reserve. It is a magnificent 19th-century palace and park ensemble with a white-columned palace, mirror ponds, and a park where Shevchenko and Gogol were guests.