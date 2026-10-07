Short trip options

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
05:59 PM • 3962 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
05:45 PM • 4340 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
05:13 PM • 10434 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 17969 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 20509 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
03:22 PM • 13907 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
03:16 PM • 11295 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
02:18 PM • 14461 views
Hungary lifts veto on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession with the opening of new clusters – media
01:42 PM • 24788 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 14399 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0.6m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelryOctober 7, 08:59 AM • 38864 views
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
October 7, 11:16 AM • 22609 views
Kagan and Soai have become Nobel laureates in Chemistry: what exactly they discovered, why it matters, and how the discovery will be applied in practiceOctober 7, 11:22 AM • 20152 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 28046 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 18675 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhoto05:59 PM • 4010 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
04:15 PM • 17986 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 20526 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 24796 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 18738 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Kolomoisky
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pryluky
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining sales04:56 PM • 4884 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the Vatican03:43 PM • 7396 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason02:51 PM • 8890 views
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 11581 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 13231 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Film
The Guardian

Short trip options

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4020 views

Kamianets-Podilskyi, Zakarpattia, and Chernihiv region offer fortresses, canyons, thermal pools, and historical landmarks.

Short trip options

The modern pace of life rarely leaves an opportunity to take a full-fledged vacation for several weeks. However, there is no need to wait for summer or a long-awaited break. Short trips lasting 2–4 days are an ideal way to change your surroundings, gain vivid impressions, and emotionally recharge without significant financial expenses or complicated planning. UNN will tell you how an ordinary weekend can turn into a real adventure.

Ukraine has countless amazing places that are ideal for short trips. Regardless of what you are looking for —  relaxation in thermal pools, walks through ancient fortresses, or excursions through canyons — Ukrainian routes can surprise everyone.

Kamianets-Podilskyi and Bakota

Kamianets-Podilskyi is famous for its medieval fortress, which seems to rise from the rocky canyon of the Smotrych River. The first day should be devoted to walking around the city, visiting the Old Castle, the Turkish Bridge, observation decks, and cozy cafés. 

Kamianets-Podilskyi is famous not only for its castle. In the city, you can visit the Town Hall, the oldest surviving town hall in Ukraine, with a clock tower, dungeons, and interesting museum exhibitions on Polish Market Square.

A unique structure in world architecture is also located here — the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. It combines a Christian church, a triumphal arch, and an Ottoman minaret crowned with a sculpture of the Virgin Mary.

You can also descend to the foot of the cliffs to see a picturesque wooden church dating back to the 18th century and admire the steep slopes from the Novoplanivskyi Bridge or Swan Lake.

On the second day, head to Bakota — a flooded village in the Dniester Canyon that has now turned into a real "Ukrainian sea." 

A special microclimate prevails here, and the high cliffs offer a panorama of an endless expanse of water. Be sure to visit the region’s oldest monastery, the St. Michael’s Cave Monastery, located directly in the white limestone cliffs.

The Thermal Waters of Zakarpattia

If your goal is maximum relaxation and recovery, Zakarpattia will be the best choice. Visit Palanok Castle in Mukachevo, located on the summit of an extinct volcano, which offers views of the city and the mountains.

Although Palanok Castle is the most famous in Zakarpattia, it is not the only one. St. Miklosh Castle, located in the village of Chynadiiovo, is the medieval "castle of love" of Ilona Zrinski and Imre Thököly, where you can walk through dimly lit corridors and feel the spirit of the era. There is a large park on the castle grounds. 

Head to Berehove or Kosyno, which are famous for their thermal pools with a high mineral content. Bathing in hot springs under the open sky offers a feeling of complete relaxation at any time of year.  

Of course, you can round off the weekend at a restaurant serving authentic Zakarpattian cuisine to fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the region.  

Chernihiv Region

For a peaceful vacation filled with history, Chernihiv Region is a good choice. Chernihiv itself is one of the oldest cities in Ukraine. Chernihiv Rampart is  the city’s historic heart above the Desna, with 12 cast-iron hetman’s cannons, an ancient collegium, and park alleys.

The Antonii Caves and the Trinity Monastery: an underground monastic complex dating from the 11th–18th centuries, located in the Boldyn Hills, with underground churches, chapels, and unique acoustics.

You can visit the Kachanivka National Historical and Cultural Reserve. It is a magnificent 19th-century palace and park ensemble with a white-columned palace, mirror ponds, and a park where Shevchenko and Gogol were guests.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyCulturePublications
Taras Shevchenko
Berehove
Ukraine
Kamianets-Podilskyi
Mukachevo
Chernihiv