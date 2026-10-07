WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
01:42 PM • 11365 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?
01:34 PM • 8504 views
Ukraine’s international reserves fell to $47.1 billion over the month - what are the reasons
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17884 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
11:44 AM • 14482 views
EU has made progress on opening new negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession - media
10:54 AM • 14809 views
The warmest day before the cold spell: temperatures of up to +26°C are expected in Ukraine on October 8Photo
10:00 AM • 22082 views
Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochiralityPhoto
09:29 AM • 22504 views
For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU
October 7, 07:55 AM • 21398 views
"Just Ukrainian responses to all Russian strikes" — Zelenskyy reported strikes on targets in Russia and the Black SeaVideo
October 7, 07:40 AM • 20479 views
"Russian army "gave" Putin "gift" of destroying residential building in Pryluky," attacked energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy on Russia's shellingPhoto
October 7, 06:18 AM • 20862 views
5 ballistic and 39 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
1.6m/s
46%
750mm
Popular news
Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James BondOctober 7, 07:09 AM • 31537 views
In Pryluky, a Russian missile strike on a high-rise apartment building claimed the lives of 5 people, with many injuredPhotoVideoOctober 7, 07:16 AM • 23848 views
Steven Spielberg will lead work on the new "Transformers" film08:16 AM • 27945 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 27756 views
A business owner's reputation under attack: where it may come from and how to defend yourself
Exclusive
11:16 AM • 16218 views
Publications
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?01:42 PM • 11365 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle East12:51 PM • 10353 views
What to use to shoot down jet-powered drones: experts explain how Ukraine is adapting weapons to new threatsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17884 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 14501 views
Kagan and Soai have become Nobel laureates in Chemistry: what exactly they discovered, why it matters, and how the discovery will be applied in practice11:22 AM • 14526 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bohdan Dolintse
Lewis Hamilton
E. Jean Carroll
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Chernihiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club01:57 PM • 1614 views
A bet on tech millionaires and the first criticism — how people are reacting to Jaguar's electric car and its price01:07 PM • 5920 views
F-1: Singapore Grand Prix — sprint history, race schedulePhotoVideo12:25 PM • 14501 views
A Film Found in Britain May Turn Out to Be the First Sound Film in History11:50 AM • 9388 views
Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry08:59 AM • 27921 views
Actual
Film
P-800 Oniks
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Social network

WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1644 views

Trump has proposed creating a presidential retreat in West Palm Beach modeled on Camp David. The project is to be financed at the president’s expense.

WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf club

A significant part of U.S. President Donald Trump's second term has focused on changes in the nation's capital. But his ambitions to transform the physical architecture of the presidency extend beyond Washington: Trump wants to turn his golf club in West Palm Beach into a presidential retreat modeled on Camp David. The Washington Post reports, writes UNN.

Details

The plan reportedly envisions the private club property being designated as a permanent official retreat for foreign leaders and future U.S. presidents, intended to host international summits and accommodate presidents when they vacation in Florida, according to a proposal presented to Palm Beach County officials by the legal counsel for Trump International Golf Club. Future presidents would also be offered free membership in Trump's club.

"Just as Camp David, Windsor Castle, or the Élysée Palace are known around the world, so too will the Presidential Golf Course in Palm Beach County be known," Harvey Oyer, an attorney representing Trump's golf club, wrote last month to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Oyer approached the county, which owns the property on which the golf course is located, asking it to grant the land to the federal government, and he promised that Trump would pay for the construction of a presidential residence and facilities on the land.

Oyer told The Washington Post that a name for the Presidential Golf Course has not yet been chosen.

"This will further establish Palm Beach County as one of the world's most renowned brands and destinations," Oyer said.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

A White House official familiar with the proposed plans said in a text message that the facilities would provide the amenities of a "world-class hotel."

"The hotel is minutes from Donald J. Trump International Airport, has no high-rise buildings, has no houses along the course, has excellent security facilities, is located near law enforcement, and is a highly rated golf course. These are the features necessary for any presidential retreat," the White House official said.

In the letter, first reported by the Palm Beach Post, Oyer said construction would not be completed before Trump leaves office, so the project would be a "gift" to Trump's successors, while the county would benefit from the area's strong transportation connections.

The county is seriously considering the proposal and is seeking more information, Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo told the publication. At a meeting last week, Trump's representatives assured county officials that, under the proposal, Trump's company would continue making lease payments for the golf course and agree to build the presidential retreat on an adjacent parcel of land that would have a separate entrance from the private club, Abruzzo said.

Trump's club would continue operating under the direction of Trump's family company and would likely receive more business if it became a place of long-term presidential significance, the publication notes.

The county is in contact with the General Services Administration, the agency that manages federal property, and the county will select a parcel of land for the proposal, Abruzzo said.

"As I understand it, President Trump views this as a lasting contribution to the presidency and to those who will hold the office after him," Abruzzo said.

Although presidents already have a retreat at Camp David, Trump visited the compound less often than many of his predecessors, preferring to spend weekends and holidays at his own homes. He once remarked that Camp David's rural charm wears off after about half an hour.

Trump wants to place drones, snipers and ammunition in Washington's future Triumphal Arch21.09.26, 00:56 • 5083 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
US Elections
Brand
The Washington Post
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump