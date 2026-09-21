Trump wants to place drones, snipers and ammunition in Washington's future Triumphal Arch

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the Triumphal Arch planned for Washington should become a military complex housing drones, snipers, and ammunition supplies. According to the American president, the decision was made at the military's request, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The reference is to the planned 76-meter arch near Arlington National Cemetery. Trump said the structure would serve not only a monumental but also a defensive function.

This would make it possible to deploy, store, and promptly use a large number of drones, as well as snipers both on the roof and in the plaza, and, in addition, to store large supplies of sniper ammunition — Trump wrote.

The project has not yet received final approval

Trump claims that the U.S. military asked him to turn the arch into a military complex. At the same time, a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters that the department had nothing to add to the president's statement. Trump also did not explain precisely what threats such a facility would be intended to neutralize.

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The planned arch will be approximately 76 meters high and, if construction is completed, will become the largest triumphal arch in the world. It is planned to be built near the Pentagon and approximately 1.6 km from the existing military facility.

The project is currently facing legal obstacles and still requires final approval. Critics are also drawing attention to the future structure's proximity to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Trump launched a massive reconstruction of the White House and Washington with projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars