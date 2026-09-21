Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere’s family, friends and colleagues gathered in Malibu for an intimate memorial ceremony for the actress a month after her death at the age of 36. Among the approximately 150 guests were Connie Britton, Ruby Rose, Evan Ross and other stars, E! News reports, writes UNN.

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The ceremony took place on September 19. Panettiere’s colleagues from the series "Nashville"—Connie Britton, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson and Charles Esten—came to pay tribute to her.

Other guests included actors Ruby Rose and Evan Ross.

The cause of Panettiere’s death is still being determined

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 at her home in Greenville, South Carolina. Medical personnel attempted to provide assistance, but the actress was pronounced dead at the scene.

Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere

Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found.

The actress’s representative previously denied reports that Panettiere had allegedly taken a fentanyl pill shortly before her death. The exact cause of death is to be determined after the toxicology test results are received.

Panettiere was known for her roles in the series "Heroes" and "Nashville," as well as in films from the "Scream" franchise. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, from her former partner, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

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