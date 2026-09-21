Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere

$44.6651.24
ukenru
08:45 PM • 4380 views
Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios
08:05 PM • 10845 views
Ukraine will become one of the main topics of the UN General Assembly in New York
06:46 PM • 18552 views
"The peace track is priority No. 1": Zelenskyy and Trump agree to meet in New York
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 22290 views
A Russian UAV struck an "Eco-Market" warehouse in the Kyiv region — photo reportPhoto
Exclusive
03:43 PM • 18692 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: The Sun will move into Libra, and the week will end with a Full Moon in Aries
September 20, 12:26 PM • 21895 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
September 20, 09:46 AM • 26646 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
September 20, 08:51 AM • 22818 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
September 20, 05:50 AM • 26668 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 33878 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
60%
752mm
Popular news
Macron responded to Trump’s claims regarding Saint Pierre and MiquelonPhotoSeptember 20, 11:31 AM • 13670 views
“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellitesSeptember 20, 11:46 AM • 18570 views
The Russians struck an evacuation point in Kramatorsk with an aerial bombPhotoVideoSeptember 20, 01:04 PM • 5036 views
Wine was poured over Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during a festivalVideoSeptember 20, 02:59 PM • 13395 views
The elections to the State Duma have concluded in russia: "United Russia" and 4 other parties clear the threshold07:02 PM • 13621 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 62239 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 80872 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 56722 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 71084 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 65323 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
New York City
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere09:05 PM • 308 views
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 32130 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 31589 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 32511 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 37468 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Financial Times
Social network
BFM TV

Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Around 150 relatives, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the actress in Malibu. The cause of her death at the age of 36 is still being determined.

Hollywood stars gathered in Malibu for a memorial ceremony for Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere’s family, friends and colleagues gathered in Malibu for an intimate memorial ceremony for the actress a month after her death at the age of 36. Among the approximately 150 guests were Connie Britton, Ruby Rose, Evan Ross and other stars, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony took place on September 19. Panettiere’s colleagues from the series "Nashville"—Connie Britton, Sam Palladio, Jonathan Jackson and Charles Esten—came to pay tribute to her.

Other guests included actors Ruby Rose and Evan Ross.

The cause of Panettiere’s death is still being determined

Hayden Panettiere died on August 16 at her home in Greenville, South Carolina. Medical personnel attempted to provide assistance, but the actress was pronounced dead at the scene.

Klitschko publicly responds for the first time to the death of his ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere19.08.26, 04:17 • 5428 views

Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found.

The actress’s representative previously denied reports that Panettiere had allegedly taken a fentanyl pill shortly before her death. The exact cause of death is to be determined after the toxicology test results are received.

Panettiere was known for her roles in the series "Heroes" and "Nashville," as well as in films from the "Scream" franchise. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, from her former partner, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her death26.08.26, 02:05 • 91490 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series
Volodymyr Klitschko
South Carolina