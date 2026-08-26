"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her death

A representative for American actress Hayden Panettiere urged people not to spread rumors about the circumstances of her death while the official investigation is ongoing. The statement was released on August 25 following the actress's death at the age of 36, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The representative said that people who were not close to Panettiere were using her death to spread gossip and speculation.

This is deeply disrespectful to her memory and to those who knew and loved her and are actively grieving this enormous loss - the statement said.

Investigation into the death is ongoing

According to authorities, emergency medical personnel arrived at a residential complex in South Carolina after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but Panettiere was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known

The investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing. The actress's representative said that her loved ones are cooperating with law enforcement to establish the truth and ensure a proper investigation.

If you have reliable information that may be useful, contact law enforcement rather than turning to social media to publicly speculate about something you do not fully understand - the actress's representatives said.

Earlier, reports appeared in the media about a possible overdose, but there are currently no official conclusions regarding the cause of death.

Klitschko reacted to Panettiere's death

Panettiere's former partner, Volodymyr Klitschko, with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, said after her death that the family was experiencing deep shock and grief.

Although Hayden is no longer my partner, she was an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya. She built an incredible career through her immense talent - Klitschko said.

He also promised to preserve Panettiere's memory and tell their daughter about her mother with respect.

Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her death