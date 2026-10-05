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Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3686 views

The development is linked to cooperation between Quantum Systems and Fire Point in countering aerial threats.

Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept

The German-Ukrainian company Quantum WIY Industries presented a concept under which the Ukrainian FP-1/FP-2 UAV could potentially be used as an aerial platform for launching eight SPYS interceptor drones. This is reported by the Drone Wars media outlet, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the concept is the result of a memorandum signed by Quantum Systems and Fire Point on the development of countermeasures against aerial threats.

The German-Ukrainian company Quantum WIY Industries demonstrated a concept for the air launch of SPYS interceptor drones. Judging by the available images, the concept involves using eight interceptors—four under each wing of the Ukrainian FP-1/FP-2 UAV

- the report says.

Quantum WIY Industries did not disclose which aircraft exactly is depicted, but the configuration of its wings resembles that of the Ukrainian FP-1/FP-2 drone.

SPYS is an interceptor drone designed to combat aerial targets. According to its stated specifications, it has a 0.3 kg warhead, a range of approximately 15 km, and is capable of flying at an altitude of up to 4 km.

The maximum stated speed of SPYS is up to 480 km/h. Earlier, a maximum speed of up to 600 km/h was reported.

The interceptor is equipped with a system for guiding it to the target area using radar, as well as a terminal guidance system.

WIY Drones first unveiled SPYS in July 2026, and it is currently undergoing testing. It was reported that the interceptor had already been used to combat the Russian jet-powered UAV "Geran-5."

Recall

During the visit to Kyiv by a German delegation led by German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, 15 documents were signed and agreements worth €8.5 billion were reached. Among the documents signed was a memorandum of understanding between Quantum Systems and Fire Point.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv