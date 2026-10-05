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Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio responds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1848 views

Marco Rubio said that the US is independently assessing the security of its embassy in Kyiv. For now, Washington does not plan to change its operations.

Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio responds
Photo: Stringer/Sputnik/dpa

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington does not currently plan to change the operating format of the embassy in Kyiv because of Moscow's statements about the danger to foreign diplomatic missions, UNN reports. 

Details

Responding to a question about the U.S. position on Russia calling on foreign diplomats in Kyiv to leave the city, Rubio replied: "They've been doing this for months. Look, we have an embassy there, and we'll decide for ourselves whether it's safe for them to stay there. But this is not new." 

"In other words, they've been saying this for months. They've been warning diplomats to leave for months. And I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that Kyiv is under attack. That's clear to everyone. But every day we analyze the security of every diplomatic mission in the world. And if a threat arises that requires us to change our position, we will do so. Until then, we haven't done that," Rubio said. 

We remind you 

The embassies of Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Germany stated that they would not leave Kyiv, despite calls from the Russian Foreign Ministry for diplomatic missions to leave the capital and threats of new massive strikes. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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