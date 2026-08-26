Evacuation
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.
One person was killed and 11 others were injured in the explosion in Pishchanka. Three houses were destroyed, 15 were damaged, and residents were evacuated.
In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.
A Russian UAV struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region. The passengers and locomotive crew were unharmed after being evacuated in advance.
Commanders of the Russian 70th Division are allegedly selling fuel for 300 rubles per liter. Due to the shortage, equipment is not operational, and evacuating the wounded is more difficult.
Drone fragments were discovered in the village of Cișlia after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine. The aircraft did not carry an explosive charge; its origin is being established.
Torrential rains and flooding hit southern and eastern Taiwan, leaving four people missing and prompting the closure of schools and offices. The island is preparing for Typhoon Saudel.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
Kseniia Bazylenko predicts transformation, political decisions and possible negotiations for Ukraine. She also expects economic and social challenges.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ebola has infected more than 5,500 people and claimed 2,642 lives. Attacks, strikes, and refusal to isolate are complicating the response.
At least two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in central Gaza, while seven others were injured. Israel said it was intensifying the strikes.
The Russian army attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv. Rescuers evacuated eight people, including some who were injured.
The EU has sent Serbia four helicopters, 124 firefighters and equipment to fight forest fires. The blaze has engulfed the Deliblato Sands and other areas.
Following the vessel accident off the coast of Tunisia, 11 bodies were found and three people are missing. Only one of the 15 passengers survived; the search is ongoing.
In Odesa region, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of a passenger train. All 593 passengers, including 15 children, were evacuated, with no casualties.
At Lymanivka station, a drone struck the Lozova–Kharkiv electric train: a female passenger was killed and four people were injured. The train was attacked for the second time.
A Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of the Zhytomyr–Odesa train. Passengers and railway workers were evacuated; there were no casualties.
The EU sent four helicopters, 124 firefighters and 39 pieces of equipment to Serbia. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest.
An apartment building caught fire in Playa de s'Arenal. At least five people were injured, and three suffered smoke inhalation.
Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.
After the attacks on shopping malls, Vilkul said, intelligence warned of possible strikes on other shopping malls. Residents were urged to use shelters.
In Darnytsia, a foreman at a railway enterprise was killed following a Russian ballistic missile strike. At Rozdilna station in Odesa region the railway station building was damaged.
Automakers are recalling a record 4. 3 million vehicles in China due to the risk of difficulty opening the doors after a crash. Tesla will recall 2.98 million vehicles.
Two Mexican fishermen were found in the Pacific Ocean 150 miles from shore. For five days, they drifted in a blue cooler.
As a result of Russia's attack on the "Sonyachna Halereia" shopping center, two people were killed and 103 were injured, including 11 children. The rescue operation is ongoing.
The unstable Spitze Stei rock looms over the village of Kandersteg. The melting of glaciers and permafrost due to warming increases the risk of a collapse and a wave from the lake.
Russian drones struck the residential area of Lebyazhe in Kharkiv region overnight. Two women were killed, and two other people were injured.
Andrii Sybiha met with Tom Fletcher in Kyiv and spoke about Russian attacks on cities and critical infrastructure. Fletcher announced a trip to Kherson.
Thirty buildings, a school, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region; 15 people were killed. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense.
Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.