Evacuation

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08:38 AM • 12213 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 22733 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15559 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18768 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21849 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27079 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22622 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18597 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13103 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13926 views
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Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70854 views
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It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21396 views
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Evacuation

The organized withdrawal of people or the removal of valuables from a danger zone to a safe place
Evacuation is the process of withdrawing or removing people and resources from territories where they may be in danger. Evacuation is possible both from buildings (for example, in the event of a fire threat) and from certain territories or settlements in the event of a threat of natural or man-made disasters or hostilities. Evacuation can be general or partial (for certain categories, such as children), mandatory or voluntary.
News by theme
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video

The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.

News of the World • 04:28 AM • 22622 views
An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residents

One person was killed and 11 others were injured in the explosion in Pishchanka. Three houses were destroyed, 15 were damaged, and residents were evacuated.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 07:11 PM • 18721 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo

In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:36 PM • 25406 views
Enemy drone struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region

A Russian UAV struck a suburban train in Mykolaiv region. The passengers and locomotive crew were unharmed after being evacuated in advance.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 07:59 AM • 3892 views
Because of the sale of military fuel, Russians are assaulting positions on the Kramatorsk front on foot – ATESH

Commanders of the Russian 70th Division are allegedly selling fuel for 300 rubles per liter. Due to the shortage, equipment is not operational, and evacuating the wounded is more difficult.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:44 AM • 20828 views
A drone that flew in from Moldova after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine was found in Romania

Drone fragments were discovered in the village of Cișlia after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine. The aircraft did not carry an explosive charge; its origin is being established.

News of the World • August 24, 11:37 PM • 13609 views
Four people went missing in Taiwan amid torrential rains, with a typhoon expectedVideo

Torrential rains and flooding hit southern and eastern Taiwan, leaving four people missing and prompting the closure of schools and offices. The island is preparing for Typhoon Saudel.

News of the World • August 24, 07:36 AM • 4394 views
Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
Exclusive
Ukraine’s Solar Return: Astrologer predicts a year of transformative decisions and possible negotiations for the country

Kseniia Bazylenko predicts transformation, political decisions and possible negotiations for Ukraine. She also expects economic and social challenges.

Society • August 24, 06:00 AM • 24830 views
Ebola responders were chased with machetes, while the outbreak in Congo has already spread across an area larger than FrancePhoto

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ebola has infected more than 5,500 people and claimed 2,642 lives. Attacks, strikes, and refusal to isolate are complicating the response.

Health • August 24, 04:32 AM • 4255 views
Two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least two people, including a 4-year-old boy, were killed in central Gaza, while seven others were injured. Israel said it was intensifying the strikes.

News of the World • August 23, 08:58 PM • 3554 views
Russia attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv, with three people reportedly killed - Regional Military Administration

The Russian army attacked the outskirts of Kharkiv. Rescuers evacuated eight people, including some who were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 08:05 PM • 4332 views
The EU has sent helicopters and firefighters to Serbia because of large-scale fires

The EU has sent Serbia four helicopters, 124 firefighters and equipment to fight forest fires. The blaze has engulfed the Deliblato Sands and other areas.

News of the World • August 23, 07:07 PM • 3642 views
A vessel carrying migrants sank off the coast of Tunisia, leaving 11 dead

Following the vessel accident off the coast of Tunisia, 11 bodies were found and three people are missing. Only one of the 15 passengers survived; the search is ongoing.

News of the World • August 23, 05:24 PM • 8712 views
The enemy attacked the locomotive of a passenger train in Odesa region twice with a "Shahed" drone; nearly 600 passengers came under attack.

In Odesa region, a jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of a passenger train. All 593 passengers, including 15 children, were evacuated, with no casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 02:20 PM • 10553 views
Russian drone attacked a commuter train in the Kharkiv region: one person killed and others injured

At Lymanivka station, a drone struck the Lozova–Kharkiv electric train: a female passenger was killed and four people were injured. The train was attacked for the second time.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 01:57 PM • 6043 views
In Odesa region, a "Shahed" attacked a passenger train: nearly 600 people were in the carriages

A Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck the locomotive of the Zhytomyr–Odesa train. Passengers and railway workers were evacuated; there were no casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 08:47 AM • 8492 views
The EU sent helicopters and firefighters to Serbia to combat wildfiresPhoto

The EU sent four helicopters, 124 firefighters and 39 pieces of equipment to Serbia. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest.

News of the World • August 22, 11:16 PM • 4086 views
A large-scale fire broke out in an apartment building in Mallorca, and people were evacuated

An apartment building caught fire in Playa de s'Arenal. At least five people were injured, and three suffered smoke inhalation.

News of the World • August 22, 08:17 PM • 5334 views
Following Russia's strike on shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih, official negligence investigated; there is one suspect already - MIAVideo

Following Russia's attack on the shopping mall, which killed 16 people, proceedings were opened over official negligence. The supermarket director was served with a notice of suspicion.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 06:45 PM • 42601 views
In Kryvyi Rih, authorities warned of possible new enemy strikes on shopping malls

After the attacks on shopping malls, Vilkul said, intelligence warned of possible strikes on other shopping malls. Residents were urged to use shelters.

War in Ukraine • August 22, 03:11 PM • 3880 views
Russia struck a railway enterprise in Kyiv with a ballistic missile — one person was killed

In Darnytsia, a foreman at a railway enterprise was killed following a Russian ballistic missile strike. At Rozdilna station in Odesa region the railway station building was damaged.

Society • August 22, 06:12 AM • 12111 views
Tesla and eight other automakers recall a record 4.3 million vehicles in China

Automakers are recalling a record 4. 3 million vehicles in China due to the risk of difficulty opening the doors after a crash. Tesla will recall 2.98 million vehicles.

News of the World • August 22, 01:38 AM • 6359 views
Two fishermen were found alive in the ocean five days after disappearing – they had been drifting in a coolerPhoto

Two Mexican fishermen were found in the Pacific Ocean 150 miles from shore. For five days, they drifted in a blue cooler.

News of the World • August 22, 12:37 AM • 5069 views
The number of people affected by Russia's attack on a shopping center in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 103

As a result of Russia's attack on the "Sonyachna Halereia" shopping center, two people were killed and 103 were injured, including 11 children. The rescue operation is ongoing.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 04:21 PM • 5551 views
Swiss village is under threat of landslide more powerful than disaster in Blatten amid melting glaciers - reportVideo

The unstable Spitze Stei rock looms over the village of Kandersteg. The melting of glaciers and permafrost due to warming increases the risk of a collapse and a wave from the lake.

News of the World • August 21, 08:26 AM • 3744 views
Russian Geran drone attack on Kharkiv region claims the lives of two womenPhoto

Russian drones struck the residential area of Lebyazhe in Kharkiv region overnight. Two women were killed, and two other people were injured.

War in Ukraine • August 21, 06:11 AM • 3056 views
Sybiga called for increased pressure on Russia during a meeting with the UN Deputy Secretary-GeneralPhoto

Andrii Sybiha met with Tom Fletcher in Kyiv and spoke about Russian attacks on cities and critical infrastructure. Fletcher announced a trip to Kherson.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 02:29 PM • 7364 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo

Thirty buildings, a school, a hospital and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region; 15 people were killed. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with anti-ballistic defense.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 11:56 AM • 19243 views
Death toll from Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region risen to 14; aircraft deployed to deal with the aftermathPhoto

Fourteen people have been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of Russia's massive attack. Rescuers are checking the rubble and battling the fire with aircraft.

War in Ukraine • August 20, 08:58 AM • 17914 views