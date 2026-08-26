Evacuation

The organized withdrawal of people or the removal of valuables from a danger zone to a safe place

Evacuation is the process of withdrawing or removing people and resources from territories where they may be in danger. Evacuation is possible both from buildings (for example, in the event of a fire threat) and from certain territories or settlements in the event of a threat of natural or man-made disasters or hostilities. Evacuation can be general or partial (for certain categories, such as children), mandatory or voluntary.