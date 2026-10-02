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12:27 PM • 11149 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
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The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
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EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
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Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
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Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
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The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
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Chisinau Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

On October 2, passengers and staff were evacuated from Chisinau Airport due to a bomb threat. Check-in was suspended, and flight changes are possible.

Chisinau Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
Photo: NewsMaker

Passengers and personnel were evacuated from Chisinau Airport on October 2 due to a bomb threat. The border police and the airport press service reported this, according to UNN.

The airport services, together with the border police, promptly took action to evacuate passengers and personnel from the airport. Specialized units of Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs are heading to the scene 

The check-in procedure has been suspended; changes to the flight schedule are possible.

Passengers who have a flight scheduled for today are advised to check their flight status on the airport’s online board.

Antonina Tumanova

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