Chisinau Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

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Passengers and personnel were evacuated from Chisinau Airport on October 2 due to a bomb threat. The border police and the airport press service reported this, according to UNN.

The airport services, together with the border police, promptly took action to evacuate passengers and personnel from the airport. Specialized units of Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs are heading to the scene - the Chisinau Airport statement says.

The check-in procedure has been suspended; changes to the flight schedule are possible.

Passengers who have a flight scheduled for today are advised to check their flight status on the airport’s online board.