The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again

The enemy attacked Kyiv’s Southern Bridge again during the night of Friday, October 2. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

"Another strike on the Southern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the site," Klitschko wrote.

He also said that debris fell in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Windows in a non-residential building and several cars were damaged. There was no fire or casualties - Kyiv’s mayor stated.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a 25-story residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Information about casualties is being clarified.

We remind you

The previous day, an enemy UAV damaged a support structure, crash barrier, roadway, and metro fence on the Southern Bridge. Metro and vehicle traffic were halted.

The Southern Bridge in Kyiv has no critical damage after the Russian attack — what is happening with traffic and the metro