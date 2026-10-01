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Heating

A large-scale fire broke out at the historic Miller Estate in St. Petersburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

A fire covering an area of 2,000 m² broke out at the historic Miller Mansion in St. Petersburg. There are no preliminary reports of casualties.

A large-scale fire broke out at the historic Miller Estate in St. Petersburg

A large fire broke out in the historic Miller Mansion near St. Isaac’s Cathedral in central Saint Petersburg on the evening of October 1. Russian media reported this, citing the local Ministry of Emergency Situations, according to UNN.

The fire area grew to 2,000 square meters, and the fire was assigned the third level of complexity.

Details

The fire broke out at the corner of St. Isaac’s Square and Yakubovicha Street. Emergency services received a report of the fire at around 20:11 local time.

The fire was initially reported to cover an area of about 450 square meters, but later spread to approximately 2,000 square meters. The fire level was raised to the third. More than 120 people and around 25 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Ambulance crews are also working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The building was effectively not in use at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The large fire in the area of St. Isaac’s Square has complicated traffic, particularly on nearby streets and lanes.

What is known about the building

This concerns the so-called K. L. Miller Mansion and Apartment Building, which is a cultural heritage site of regional significance. The complex was formed in the second half of the 18th century and rebuilt at the end of the 19th century. The building was designed in an eclectic style with elements of the Italian Renaissance.

In 2026, media reported plans for a comprehensive restoration of the mansion. After its restoration, premium-class housing was planned there. A credit line worth hundreds of millions of rubles was opened to implement the project. This was because  the building  was in an unsatisfactory technical condition. In particular, problems with the roof and wooden floors were recorded. At the same time, the premises retained historical interior elements, including stoves, fireplaces, stucco, and wooden decor.

Previously reported

In August 2026, a large fire broke out at a warehouse complex in Saint Petersburg. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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