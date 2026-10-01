Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation

Anait Khoperia has been appointed acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the NSDC, according to UNN.

"On October 1, 2026, Anait Khoperia was appointed acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the statement said.

Anait Khoperia is a lawyer by profession. In 2015, she graduated from the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, earning a master's degree in law with honors. In 2023, she defended her dissertation and obtained a PhD in law at the Academician F. H. Burchak Scientific Research Institute of Private Law and Entrepreneurship of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine.

Anait Khoperia began her professional career in the fields of international law and public administration. In 2015–2016, she worked as an assistant to an international expert at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine with the support of the British Embassy.

In 2018–2019, she held the position of chief specialist in the Department of International Disputes at the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. For the next two years, she worked at the State Tax Service of Ukraine as a state inspector in the Department of Legal Support.

In 2020–2021, Anait Khoperia was responsible for international cooperation in the Department of Information Policy and Public Relations of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

She joined the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC of Ukraine in June 2021.

During her time at the Center, she advanced from international cooperation manager to leadership positions, including serving as deputy head and heading the Department for Countering Information Threats to National Security.

Anait Khoperia also completed training programs at the Aspen Institute Kyiv and Total Defence, and became a participant in the U.S. Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

As acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Anait Khoperia will continue working to counter information threats and strengthen Ukraine's information resilience.

To remind you

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dismissed Andrii Kovalenko from the position of head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.