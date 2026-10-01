Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)

Ukraine has used the FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km for the first time. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, UNN writes.

Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result. Next — production. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy reported.

The FP-7 tactical ballistic missile produced by the Ukrainian company Fire Point is a cheaper response to the American ATACMS.

Earlier, the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh reported that the missile had completed ground and flight tests. According to her, the third stage was to be military testing, which is part of the codification process and can already to some extent be regarded as military deployment.