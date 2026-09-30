In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has issued recommendations on the operation of educational institutions during the autumn-winter period under martial law. The introduction of five response levels is envisaged, depending on the duration of the power outage—from green to critical, reports UNN.

In order to ensure the high-quality and safe operation of educational institutions and to ensure the passage of the autumn-winter period of 2026/27 under martial law, possible power outages, and interruptions in heat and water supply, the Ministry of Education and Science has developed Recommendations on organizing the operation of educational institutions in conditions of possible power outages and interruptions in heat and water supply - the Ministry of Education and Science said in a letter.

The recommendations provide for:

ensuring the stable operation of energy systems (heating, lighting, wastewater removal/water supply, etc.) in educational institutions during rolling blackouts or a complete blackout, focusing primary efforts on equipping (backup generators, fuel supplies for them, as well as supplies of coal and firewood for stove heating, etc.) first and foremost those educational institutions where participants in the educational process stay around the clock, special educational institutions, as well as institutions and establishments classified as critical infrastructure;

organizing unscheduled inspections of their own civil defense protective structures to assess their readiness to accommodate the population in the absence of electricity for 48 hours;

ensuring the readiness of existing Points of Invincibility to operate;

conducting explanatory work among participants in the educational process and employees in the field of education and science regarding the rules of conduct in low temperatures, the prevention of hypothermia and frostbite, the procedure for providing first aid to victims of accidents, as well as the procedure to follow if the “Air Raid Alert” signal is announced during a power outage.

The document, in particular, defines the operation of schools during power outages and interruptions in water supply.

Educational institutions must have supplies of technical and drinking water in case of an emergency to ensure the safe stay of students for at least 48 hours. The calculation of water volumes must be based on the number of students and staff - the document states.

In the absence of centralized heating, school principals must take care in advance of alternative heating sources. If the school has its own boiler house, it is recommended to ensure its uninterrupted operation by installing generators of the appropriate capacity or other alternative power sources.

To respond promptly to possible power outages and the related interruptions in heat and water supply, the Ministry of Education and Science recommends introducing five response levels, depending on the possible duration of the power outage:

green;

yellow;

orange;

red;

critical.

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Education under the green level

The green outage level (up to 2 hours) means that the educational process in schools does not stop. Classes end according to the established schedule.

Classes and other activities that require the following are restricted:

the operation of special electrical equipment and appliances;

additional lighting of hazardous work areas in workshops;

conducting experiments and practical work using chemical elements, instruments, etc., that require additional forced ventilation, lighting, or the use of other electrical equipment.

Forms of work that do not require electricity are used (oral activities, completing written assignments, etc.).

Education under the yellow level

The yellow outage level (from 2 to 6 hours) means that, by decision of the principal, shortened lessons and breaks may be introduced. The principal will also decide whether to cancel clubs, scheduled mass events, and classes in subjects belonging to the elective component.

Meals are provided according to a contingency menu or by using pre-prepared dry rations (sets of long-life food products that comply with sanitary standards).

If it is impossible to ensure the school’s full operation, pupils in grades one through four should be picked up by their parents. However, if parents cannot pick up their children, the school must create temporary conditions for their stay at the educational institution, shelter, or elsewhere under the supervision of a teaching staff member.

For students in grades 5–11, an asynchronous (or, where possible, synchronous) mode of instruction is organized.

Education within the orange level

Within the orange level (power outages lasting from 6 to 24 hours), in-person instruction is organized only in energy-independent educational institutions.

The administration of assessments is postponed until the electricity supply situation stabilizes or the educational institution resumes operation as normal.

Where possible, instruction is organized in two shifts, with shortened lessons and breaks.

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Education within the red level

Within the red level (power outages lasting from 24 to 72 hours), the founder or local self-government body introduces the operation of educational hubs.

Priority in organizing the educational process is given to primary school pupils and students in grades 5, 9, and 11. For other students, alternating learning schedules and an asynchronous mode are introduced. Local authorities ensure the organized transportation of children and teaching staff to energy-resilient educational institutions. The school keeps records of children who have lost access to education and takes measures to restore their continuous education.

Education within the critical level

Within the critical level (power outages lasting more than 72 hours), local authorities approve a temporary network of educational hubs.

Local self-government bodies take measures to assign children to educational hubs and educational institutions that continue to operate.

Schools that have lost the ability to continue operating during power outages resume their work only after all factors preventing the creation of proper conditions for obtaining an education have been fully eliminated.

Meals during power outages

In addition, the document sets out the organization of high-quality and safe meals in crisis conditions. Thus, schools need to develop adaptive procedures for organizing meals:

meals in shelters: during prolonged air-raid alerts, arrangements must be made for the safe delivery or distribution of food directly in civil protection structures;

dry rations: if it is impossible to prepare hot meals due to a lack of water supply or electricity, or while staying in a shelter, the temporary use of pre-prepared dry rations (sets of long-life food products that comply with sanitary standards) is permitted.

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