Russia used a drone with a warhead for the first time to destroy supports and bridges — “Flash”
Kyiv • UNN
Russia used a jet-powered UAV with a 40-kg shaped-charge warhead for the first time to strike supports and bridges. Beskrestnov suggests attacks on power transmission lines.
Today, the enemy used for the first time on a jet-powered UAV a special warhead specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures. This was reported by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, reports UNN.
Bad news. Today, the enemy used for the first time on a jet-powered UAV a special warhead with a shaped-charge cutting payload (KRSN). This warhead was specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures
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According to him, the KRSN consists of a 40-kilogram main warhead and four striking modules.
"Flash" suggested that the enemy's plans involve attacking important high-voltage power transmission lines.
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