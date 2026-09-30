Russia used a drone with a warhead for the first time to destroy supports and bridges — “Flash”

Today, the enemy used for the first time on a jet-powered UAV a special warhead specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures. This was reported by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, Adviser to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Areas of Defense, reports UNN.

Bad news. Today, the enemy used for the first time on a jet-powered UAV a special warhead with a shaped-charge cutting payload (KRSN). This warhead was specifically designed to destroy high-voltage pylons and steel bridge structures - Beskrestnov reported.

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According to him, the KRSN consists of a 40-kilogram main warhead and four striking modules.

"Flash" suggested that the enemy's plans involve attacking important high-voltage power transmission lines.

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