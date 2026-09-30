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More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s have become inoperable due to repair delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Most of Ukraine’s F-16s are awaiting maintenance, which takes up to 40 weeks in Belgium. This is exacerbating the air defense crisis.

More than half of Ukraine’s F-16s have become inoperable due to repair delays

The vulnerability of Ukraine’s air defense system is becoming critical, and the shortage of Patriot interceptors is not the only problem. F-16 fighter jets are the best means of countering the new Russian jet-powered "Shaheds." However, Ukraine relies on Western assistance to maintain its fighter fleet, and due to delays, most of its F-16 fleet is out of service. The Wall Street Journal writes, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this month Russia launched about 2,000 jet-powered drones at Ukraine, of which Ukraine is currently managing to intercept about 55%. It is noted that jet-powered drones are precisely the type of targets that F-16 aircraft handle best, with the typical cost of one downed drone amounting to $25,000 or less.

Ukrainian F-16 aces have shot down about 2,500 drones of all types and approximately 650 cruise missiles. However, after 300 flight hours, F-16 aircraft require what is known as a "phase inspection" to keep the engine, avionics, hydraulics, fuel lines, and other systems operational. The United States has awarded Belgian company Sabena Aerospace Engineering a contract worth up to $235.5 million for the maintenance of Ukrainian F-16s, although some of the work is performed by subcontractors. A phase inspection usually takes between two and six weeks in the United States, but in Belgium it takes as long as 40 weeks

- the publication writes.

It is claimed that more than half of Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets are currently in a state of uncertainty regarding maintenance, and at the current pace of operations and maintenance, Kyiv will run out of the remaining aircraft by the end of the year.

Fighter jets involved in combat operations may require more maintenance than those operated in peacetime, and shortages of certain components may also contribute to delays. But regardless of the cause, this is a "support failure that is developing into an air defense crisis."

Recall

Ukrainian F-16 pilots have shot down more than three thousand targets, including 666 missiles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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