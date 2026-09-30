$44.820.0350.970.16
ukenru
02:27 AM • 15930 views
Ukraine asks the EU to use Russian assets to cover a $78 billion deficit - media
01:26 AM • 19302 views
Night attack on Kyiv: two injured, fires break out
12:27 AM • 16275 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires broke out, and there were problems with electricity and water supplies
September 29, 10:52 PM • 17544 views
Negotiations on Ukraine may begin soon - Wadephul
September 29, 09:23 PM • 18795 views
Drones attacked Kharkiv: homes and cars damaged, a child injured
September 29, 05:59 PM • 32695 views
Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay
September 29, 05:28 PM • 32012 views
Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”Photo
September 29, 04:13 PM • 45400 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Exclusive
September 29, 03:26 PM • 27424 views
What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast
September 29, 02:54 PM • 23196 views
"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalitiesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.4m/s
86%
759mm
Popular news
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 23921 views
Trump administration ad sparks protests from artists and complaints to regulators - mediaSeptember 29, 07:18 PM • 8020 views
Drone debris has been reported falling on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — social mediaVideoSeptember 29, 07:35 PM • 14531 views
Tokayev called Putin the "most acceptable political figure" to lead Russia for Europe and the worldSeptember 29, 08:10 PM • 9910 views
Slovakia’s parliament dismisses minister, Fico’s coalition under threat11:56 PM • 6036 views
Publications
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victimsSeptember 29, 04:32 PM • 38186 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous SymptomsSeptember 29, 04:13 PM • 45400 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 02:38 PM • 35877 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhotoSeptember 29, 12:47 PM • 44087 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match previewSeptember 29, 12:41 PM • 36620 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Serhiy Marchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 24055 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 31699 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 35323 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 43076 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 44743 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Tu-95
Kh-101
FIFA (video game series)

In kindergartens in Russia, they want to replace learning letters and numbers with "moral guidelines" — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov announced a new standard for preschool education with an emphasis on morality and culture. The CPD called this the ideologization of children.

In kindergartens in Russia, they want to replace learning letters and numbers with "moral guidelines" — CPD

Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said that in raising children in kindergartens, "moral guidelines," acquaintance with "native culture," literature and customs should become more important than learning letters and numbers. The relevant provisions are planned to be enshrined in a new Russian preschool education standard. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as part of this policy, Russian kindergartens have already launched the "Little Eaglets-Preschoolers" and "Good Games" projects, which are used to impose so-called "traditional spiritual and moral values" on children.

The Kremlin is consistently turning Russian education into an instrument exclusively for the ideological upbringing of children. Propaganda narratives are now being introduced even before the start of schooling, imposing loyalty to the authorities and a willingness to fight on children from an early age

- the statement says.

Earlier, the CCD reported on changes being made to the curricula for high school students in Russia, where the expected learning outcomes include readiness to "serve the Motherland" and "defend sovereignty."

Reminder

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, on September 1, children attended classes on "terrorism" and "extremism."

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD02.09.26, 06:32 • 5025 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCultureNews of the WorldEducation
School
Russian propaganda
Ukraine