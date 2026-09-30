Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said that in raising children in kindergartens, "moral guidelines," acquaintance with "native culture," literature and customs should become more important than learning letters and numbers. The relevant provisions are planned to be enshrined in a new Russian preschool education standard. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as part of this policy, Russian kindergartens have already launched the "Little Eaglets-Preschoolers" and "Good Games" projects, which are used to impose so-called "traditional spiritual and moral values" on children.

The Kremlin is consistently turning Russian education into an instrument exclusively for the ideological upbringing of children. Propaganda narratives are now being introduced even before the start of schooling, imposing loyalty to the authorities and a willingness to fight on children from an early age - the statement says.

Earlier, the CCD reported on changes being made to the curricula for high school students in Russia, where the expected learning outcomes include readiness to "serve the Motherland" and "defend sovereignty."

Reminder

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, on September 1, children attended classes on "terrorism" and "extremism."

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD