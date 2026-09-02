Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
September 1, 08:41 PM • 16870 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
September 1, 08:33 PM • 16436 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
September 1, 06:43 PM • 17486 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
September 1, 06:02 PM • 18596 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
September 1, 05:01 PM • 26642 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 17045 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 17740 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 19639 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
September 1, 01:32 PM • 14682 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 17321 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
750mm
Popular news
Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.VideoSeptember 1, 06:15 PM • 11476 views
The US will inflict even greater damage if Iran strikes back — Trump on attacks in the Strait of HormuzSeptember 1, 06:25 PM • 2964 views
The sixth day of enemy attacks on the Kyiv region — the head of the Regional Military Administration confirmed a new strike on warehousesSeptember 1, 06:58 PM • 6694 views
Large-scale tragedy in Nepal and Tibet: more than 1,000 dead, contact with 56 Ukrainians still unavailableSeptember 1, 08:14 PM • 3542 views
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attackVideoSeptember 1, 09:32 PM • 5544 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and educationSeptember 1, 05:01 PM • 26651 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 25583 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 25842 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 33914 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 36001 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Andriy Sybiha
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 19640 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 17518 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 24259 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 22424 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 22543 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Russian Federation is introducing military training, propaganda, and drone-piloting instruction in the temporarily occupied territories. Cadet classes are planned from 2026.

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children. This is stated in an analytical report by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupation authorities are introducing military uniforms and military training in schools, and as early as September 1, 2026, "cadet" and "Cossack" classes are scheduled to open in Donetsk, Mariupol, Makiivka and Dokuchaievsk.

Children are involved in propaganda activities, including fundraising for Russian military personnel, and outside school—in tactical training, drone piloting lessons and work with specialized simulators

- the CCD points out.

They add that the next stage of this process will be the integration of young people into the Russian military system: registration for military service from the age of 16, restrictions on leaving the TOT and subsequent conscription.

"Specific cases are also being documented in which young people, after such "upbringing," join Russian armed formations and take part in the war against Ukraine, often with fatal consequences," the CCD concludes.

Previously

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published data on those involved in the militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

Occupiers use children for military propaganda in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS22.07.26, 03:51 • 16886 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsEducation
School
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Makiivka
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk