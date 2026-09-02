Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children — CPD

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children. This is stated in an analytical report by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupation authorities are introducing military uniforms and military training in schools, and as early as September 1, 2026, "cadet" and "Cossack" classes are scheduled to open in Donetsk, Mariupol, Makiivka and Dokuchaievsk.

Children are involved in propaganda activities, including fundraising for Russian military personnel, and outside school—in tactical training, drone piloting lessons and work with specialized simulators - the CCD points out.

They add that the next stage of this process will be the integration of young people into the Russian military system: registration for military service from the age of 16, restrictions on leaving the TOT and subsequent conscription.

"Specific cases are also being documented in which young people, after such "upbringing," join Russian armed formations and take part in the war against Ukraine, often with fatal consequences," the CCD concludes.

Previously

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense published data on those involved in the militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

Occupiers use children for military propaganda in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS