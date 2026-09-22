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"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Actor Frankie Muniz said he had hit rock bottom after divorcing Paige Price. The couple are raising a son and appeared together at his soccer game.

"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorce

American actor Frankie Muniz, known for his leading role in the series "Malcolm in the Middle," spoke about a difficult period in his life several months after announcing his separation from Paige Price. The 40-year-old actor called the last six weeks a "nightmare," reports Entertainment Weekly, writes UNN.

Details

Muniz said that lately he had felt as though everything in his life was falling apart at the same time. He stated that he had "hit rock bottom," but is now trying to use this period to reassess his life and work on himself.

In July, Muniz and Price announced their separation after 10 years together. The couple explained that after a period of secretly being apart, they realized their relationship worked better as a friendship and co-parenting partnership.

Muniz's wife published a cryptic message

Shortly after the actor's confession, Price posted on Instagram Stories that "life is a matter of perspective." She gave an example in which a zebra sees the grass as a "monster" and a lion as a "protector," but did not directly explain whether the message concerned her husband.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorce21.09.26, 03:06 • 57215 views

The very next day, Muniz and Price appeared together at their 5-year-old son Mauz's soccer match. The actor posted joint family photos, but there was no report of the couple reconciling.

In recent years, Muniz has devoted much of his time to motorsports, but in 2026 he also returned to the role of Malcolm in a continuation of the cult series "Malcolm in the Middle."

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake Bongiovi22.09.26, 00:06 • 3302 views

Stepan Haftko

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