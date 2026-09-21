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EU decision on extending sanctions against Russia is expected - Sybiha explained why excluding Usmanov and Fridman is unacceptable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On September 21, the EU is expected to decide on extending sanctions against the Russian Federation. Sybiha called for Usmanov and Fridman not to be excluded and for the restrictions to be strengthened.

EU decision on extending sanctions against Russia is expected - Sybiha explained why excluding Usmanov and Fridman is unacceptable

A decision on extending sanctions against the Russian Federation is expected in the European Union on September 21, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak said. Against this backdrop, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha once again explained why the restrictions against two Russian oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, should remain in place, UNN writes.

Details

"There is still no agreement, but later in the evening, white smoke will probably appear," Jozwiak wrote on X.

Before that, he said that another meeting had taken place. "The final step could be the removal of Usmanov and Fridman from the list, followed by an extension for 36 months (3 years)," Jozwiak said.

The EU still cannot agree on sanctions against russia — France and Luxembourg are making matters more complicated with their demands21.09.26, 11:56 • 3158 views

What Sybiha said

Amid the discussions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke out on keeping Usmanov and Fridman on the lists.

"Usmanov and Fridman were added to the list because they are part of Russia's aggressive regime, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. What has changed? Nothing. Removing them from the list is unacceptable and would send the wrong signal to Moscow at a time when pressure needs to be increased," Sybiha stressed on X.

"On the contrary, sanctions need to be strengthened, individual lists expanded, and their duration extended from six to twelve months — so that there are fewer counterproductive ideas designed to appease Russian oligarchs," the Foreign Minister stressed.

The EU announced new sanctions following the elections to Russia’s State Duma21.09.26, 14:06 • 3712 views

Julia Shramko

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