The EU announced new sanctions following the elections to Russia’s State Duma

The European Union announced new sanctions against russia following the "elections" to the Russian State Duma, including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. UNN writes about this, citing a statement by the EU High Representative on behalf of the European Union dated September 21.

Details

"The elections to the State Duma held in russia on September 18–20 highlighted the ongoing and deepening erosion of democracy in russia, which is taking place amid an increasingly authoritarian political environment. The absence of any level playing field was further exacerbated by russia’s illegal war against Ukraine and the continued illegal occupation of Ukrainian territories," the EU statement said.

The statement noted that "the Russian authorities continue to intensify systematic and institutionalized domestic and transnational repression in order to exclude any democratic opposition forces from the possibility of challenging the status quo." "In the period preceding the elections, independent analysts and observers had already reported significant abuse of administrative and judicial resources aimed at eliminating everyone who opposes russia’s illegal war of aggression, depriving Russian voters of a genuine choice regarding the future of their country, and severely restricting Russians’ access to independent information," the statement said, mentioning the exclusion of candidates from the Yabloko party from participating in the elections under the federal list.

The bloc also noted that the EU regretted the decision of the Russian Federation not to invite OSCE observers to these elections.

Regarding the russian "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

"Furthermore, the European Union unequivocally condemns the illegal organization by the Russian Federation of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, namely in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. These so-called "elections" constitute yet another blatant violation by russia of international law, including the UN Charter, as well as of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The European Union calls on russia to respect Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and sovereignty. The European Union reiterates that it does not recognize and will never recognize either the holding of these so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine or their results. Those involved in organizing these sham elections or nominating candidates in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as those responsible for undermining the possibility of holding free and fair elections in russia, will be subject to sanctions - the statement says.

The European Union reiterated its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. "russia must end its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, agree to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw its military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine," the statement stressed.

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