Odesa region came under a Russian attack: warehouses belonging to supermarket chains caught fire, and Romania scrambled fighter jets

Odesa region was attacked by Russia during the night of September 21, and warehouses belonging to a supermarket chain caught fire. This was reported on Monday by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on social media, UNN writes.

In Odesa region, warehouse facilities belonging to a grocery supermarket chain caught fire following enemy strikes. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties - Kiper wrote.

Details

The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath and уточнила that the warehouse facilities had previously already been attacked by Russia.

According to rescuers, the strike sparked a large-scale fire.

"The fire has now been extinguished. The rescuers' work was complicated by the threat of repeated airstrikes," Kiper said.

Local public pages reported an alleged fire at "Silpo" warehouses.

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Fighters were scrambled in Romania amid the Russian attack

Romania's Ministry of Defense reported that, amid the Russian attack on Monday, September 21, its radar surveillance system detected an "aerial target moving 12 kilometers north of Kiliya, near the border with Romania."

An alert was issued for residents in the north of Tulcea County, and at 05:30 a RO-Alert message was sent.

"Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, assigned to Air Policing duty at the 86th Borcea Air Base, took off from the 86th Borcea Air Base to monitor the situation. The air alert for the north of Tulcea County ended at 06:14. No intrusion into national airspace was reported," Romania's Ministry of Defense stated.