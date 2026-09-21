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It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19763 views

Ukraine has announced the production of about 2,000 “Bars” missiles per month and 200 long-range missions. The warhead is planned to be increased to 60 kg.

It has become known how many "Bars" cruise missiles Ukraine produces — the figure is impressive

Ukraine produces around 2,000 small Bars cruise missiles per month and actively uses them for long-range strikes against Russian territory. Defense Express reports this, citing a representative of an unnamed manufacturing company, writes UNN.

Details

As of spring 2026, Ukrainian forces have already carried out around 200 long-range missions using Bars missiles. At the same time, Defense Express emphasizes that the published production figures come from an unnamed manufacturer and have not been independently verified.

The stated production rate is approaching Russia’s output of strike drones powered by jet engines, which the publication estimates at approximately 3,500 units per month.

The Bars continues to be improved

The manufacturer plans to increase the missile’s effectiveness to a level at which approximately 75% of launched Bars missiles will be able to reach and hit their designated targets.

It is also reported that the warhead’s weight will be increased from 22 to 60 kg. At the same time, Defense Express draws attention to the limited capacity for producing small jet engines in Ukraine and partner countries.

Because of this, the further development of the Bars may involve gradually bringing its characteristics closer to those of full-fledged cruise missiles with greater striking power.

"The jet interceptor works": Beskrestnov commented on the downing of the Geran-5 jet drone20.09.26, 01:53 • 3944 views

Stepan Haftko

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