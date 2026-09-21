Sikorski reported how much of Russia’s capacity Ukraine has destroyed and threatened the Russians with aircraft

Ukraine has already destroyed between 30% and 40% of Russia’s oil-refining capacity, despite being unable to use combat aircraft over Russian territory. Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated this, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sikorski, he used the effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure as an argument to deter Moscow. The Polish minister emphasized NATO countries’ superiority in combat aviation.

Ukraine has already destroyed 30–40% of Russia’s oil-refining capacity without being able to use aircraft over the Russian Federation – Sikorski stated.

Sikorski warned Russia

The head of Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that he had directly warned the Russian side about a possible response in the event of aggression.

I told the Russians, with the aim of deterrence: be careful, because we have more combat aircraft than you do. We will respond both defensively and offensively – Sikorski said.

Earlier, the Polish minister also stated that European NATO countries have a significant advantage over Russia in the air and, in the event of an attack, are capable of carrying out large-scale strikes on its oil-refining infrastructure.

The General Staff revealed details of the strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries