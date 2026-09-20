A “conversion center” involved in financial transactions worth over UAH 23 billion has been exposed — Office of the Prosecutor General

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Economic Security Bureau exposed a criminal organization that laundered money into cryptocurrency. The Office of the Prosecutor General reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, detectives from the Economic Security Bureau exposed a "conversion center" through which approximately UAH 500 million passed every month - the post says.

According to the available information, the total volume of financial transactions amounted to UAH 23.5 billion, while the preliminary established amount of tax evasion is approximately UAH 3 billion.

During 50 searches, millions in cash were seized. The participants in the scheme were served with notices of suspicion. Details tomorrow - the post says.

We remind you

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a large-scale scheme involving the embezzlement of budget funds through a number of controlled enterprises was exposed. The suspects profited from schemes involving budget contracts that the state carried out for the restoration and repair of critical and social infrastructure.