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Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's hands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that supporting Ukraine is a state objective of Poland. He accused some Sejm deputies of making statements that serve Russia's security strategy rather than Poland's.

Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's hands

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, speaking in the Sejm, accused some lawmakers of making statements that serve Russia’s security strategy rather than Poland’s. This was reported by TVN24, according to UNN.

Details

Kosiniak-Kamysz recalled that on Friday, Polish fighter jets were scrambled again because of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

These are no longer isolated incidents; this is planned aggression against NATO countries. This is not a coincidence; this is the strategy of the Russian Federation

- the Polish politician said.

He stressed that supporting Ukraine is a state objective of Poland, despite the unresolved historical differences.

Set Poles and Ukrainians against each other? Set Poles against Poles, turn us against NATO and Western Europe, leave Poland divided and alone? Seriously, give it a rest. ... When Ukraine lacks air defense systems, when it lacks ammunition to shoot down these drones, most of these drones will fly through Ukraine and reach Poland. Is that what you want? Keep persecuting Ukrainians

- Kosiniak-Kamysz concluded .

We would like to remind you

Poland has begun building new fortifications and strengthening border crossing points on the border with Ukraine due to the growing threat from Russia.

Poland joined the creation of the Freyja anti-ballistic shield18.09.26, 20:13 • 4222 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Ukraine
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