Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's hands

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, speaking in the Sejm, accused some lawmakers of making statements that serve Russia’s security strategy rather than Poland’s. This was reported by TVN24, according to UNN.

Kosiniak-Kamysz recalled that on Friday, Polish fighter jets were scrambled again because of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

These are no longer isolated incidents; this is planned aggression against NATO countries. This is not a coincidence; this is the strategy of the Russian Federation

He stressed that supporting Ukraine is a state objective of Poland, despite the unresolved historical differences.

Set Poles and Ukrainians against each other? Set Poles against Poles, turn us against NATO and Western Europe, leave Poland divided and alone? Seriously, give it a rest. ... When Ukraine lacks air defense systems, when it lacks ammunition to shoot down these drones, most of these drones will fly through Ukraine and reach Poland. Is that what you want? Keep persecuting Ukrainians