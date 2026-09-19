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A mother and two children were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

A mother, a girl, and a boy were killed in the Fastiv district. Houses and cars were damaged, and one of them caught fire.

A mother and two children were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack

As a result of an enemy attack in Kyiv region’s Fastiv district, a mother and two young children — a girl and a boy — were killed. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Also in the Fastiv district, private homes and a car were damaged as a result of the attack. A fire broke out in one of the houses; it was extinguished.

There are no words that can convey the pain of this loss. My deepest condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed. This is an irreparable tragedy. Once again, the enemy is taking the lives of civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure. The emergency services continue to work at the sites and document the consequences of the attack

— Tkachenko said.

We remind you that

Russian troops struck a private home in Balakliia, Kharkiv region. Two people were killed, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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