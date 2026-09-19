Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machine

Ukraine's long-range and medium-range strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities are inflicting billions in losses on russia. This reduces the resources that russia could spend on missiles, drones, military equipment and mercenaries, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

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In the past week alone, the Defence Forces struck dozens of enemy facilities, including oil refineries and military aircraft.

One of the targets was the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 1,000 km from the Ukrainian border. The Ministry of Defence noted that it is one of russia's five largest oil refineries and a key fuel supplier for the western grouping of Russian troops.

Oil refineries and a military airfield came under attack

The Defence Forces also struck the reservoirs and processing facilities of the Slavyansk and Taneco oil refineries, which produce aviation kerosene and gasoline.

A fire broke out at the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region after it was hit. According to the Ministry of Defence, the primary oil-refining unit and the tank farm were hit.

In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT

At the Rostov-on-Don (Central) military airfield, Ukrainian forces struck three An-12 and An-25 transport aircraft, as well as three helicopters. The detonation of ammunition was also recorded there.

The Ministry of Defence stated that Ukraine continues to systematically destroy the material base that enables russia to wage war.

Zelenskyy announced the striking of the Yaroslavl oil refinery and six aircraft at an airfield in Rostov