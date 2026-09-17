In Yaroslavl, one of Russia’s largest oil refineries is on fire after a drone attack — OSINT

In Yaroslavl, Russia, a fire broke out at the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery during the night of September 17 following a drone attack. The facility is among Russia’s five largest oil refineries. OSINT analyst ASTRA located the site of the fire using photographs taken by eyewitnesses, UNN reports.

Details

Mikhail Yevrayev, governor of the Yaroslavl region, announced a UAV threat overnight and said that a Ukrainian attack had been repelled. Part of the M-8 highway on the outskirts of Yaroslavl toward Moscow was closed, and public transport routes were changed.

At the same time, Russian authorities did not officially report the consequences of the attack. Based on the geolocation of footage published by eyewitnesses, ASTRA claims that the fire broke out specifically on the premises of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery.

One of Russia’s largest oil refineries

The facility processes approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and jet fuel, as well as lubricants, bitumen, liquefied gases and fuel oil.

In 2026, fires were recorded at the facility at least 8 times following attacks — on March 28, April 26, May 8 and 22, July 6 and 16, and August 6 and 28.

During the massive attack on Yaroslavl on August 28, according to the regional governor, 1 person was killed and another 27 were injured.

A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINT