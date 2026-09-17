Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 years

Former U.S. President Barack Obama announced the death of the family dog, Sunny, who had been with the family for 13 years and lived with them in the White House. E! News reports, UNN writes.

Details

Sunny, a Portuguese Water Dog, died on September 14 at the age of 13. Obama published photos of his beloved dog and admitted that the family would miss her dearly.

As far as our family was concerned, she was practically perfect, and for 13 years she was by our side – always loyal, always sweet, always ready for an adventure – Obama wrote.

Sunny lived with the family in the White House

The Obamas got Sunny at the beginning of Barack Obama's second presidential term. She became the family's second dog after Bo, who joined them in 2009 and died in 2021.

According to Obama, Sunny was exceptionally energetic, running across the White House's South Lawn and loving to spend time with his daughters, Malia and Sasha.

The former president also recalled that Sunny was very attached to Bo and took especially good care of him when he grew old. After the dog's death, Obama wrote that he imagined her together again with her "big brother."

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