Staff reductions in government agencies to begin in Ukraine; the number of deputy ministers will decrease by 20%

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At the first stage, more than 4,000 vacant positions are planned to be cut in the central executive authorities. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, reports UNN.

As part of optimizing and improving the efficiency of the state apparatus, more than 4,000 vacant positions are planned to be cut at the first stage in the central executive authorities - Koretskyi said.

According to him, the most important thing is that we are conducting a functional diagnosis of the state apparatus. We will check what functions the authorities have and whether they correspond to the realities and priorities of the state, and only then determine the structure and final staffing level.

The number of deputy ministers will be tied to the volume of tasks and reduced by approximately 20%, while the number of deputy heads of other central executive authorities will be reduced by nearly 18% - Koretskyi added.

According to the prime minister, a separate area is improving the training system, which should be tied to the tasks of a specific position. They plan to launch information initiatives and internships for young people. There is a separate program for veterans.

The Council for Public Administration has already resumed its work with the participation of government officials, parliamentarians, and experts. A detailed plan was presented at the meeting, and those responsible for each area were appointed. The goal of all these changes is a professional state apparatus capable of carrying out assigned tasks quickly and efficiently - Koretskyi concluded.

The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed