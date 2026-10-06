In some regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages will be in effect on October 7

On Wednesday, October 7, forced electricity consumption restrictions will be imposed in some regions of Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

The exact list of regions is not provided in the post. Hourly power outages are scheduled for all categories of consumers from 00:00 to 23:59. In particular, this applies to industry and businesses.

The restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes on energy facilities. In addition, the situation in the energy system may change, and consumers are therefore advised to use electricity sparingly.

We would like to remind you

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called on Ukrainians not to jump to hasty conclusions based on reports of possible electricity disruptions and fuel shortages.