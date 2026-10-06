Rain will soon return to Ukraine — how many sunny days lie ahead
Kyiv • UNN
Over the next two days, Ukraine will be dry and warm, with temperatures reaching +25°C. On Friday, rain and strong winds are expected, except in the east and southeast.
Rain will return to Ukraine on Friday, but until then the weather will delight people with sunshine and temperatures of up to +25°. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.
There will be no precipitation over the next two days; on Thursday, fog in places at night and in the morning in the southern part; temperatures of 5-12° above zero at night and 18-25° during the day
However, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Friday there will be rain in Ukraine, except in the east and southeast, with wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places; temperatures of 8-14° at night and 18-24° during the day, falling to 12-19° in the western and northern regions.
Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days04.10.26, 08:28 • 24102 views