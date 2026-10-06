Rain will soon return to Ukraine — how many sunny days lie ahead

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Rain will return to Ukraine on Friday, but until then the weather will delight people with sunshine and temperatures of up to +25°. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.

There will be no precipitation over the next two days; on Thursday, fog in places at night and in the morning in the southern part; temperatures of 5-12° above zero at night and 18-25° during the day - forecasters reported.

However, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on Friday there will be rain in Ukraine, except in the east and southeast, with wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places; temperatures of 8-14° at night and 18-24° during the day, falling to 12-19° in the western and northern regions.

Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days