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Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18354 views

There will be no precipitation over the next three days. Frosts down to 3°C and fog are possible at night in the western and northern regions.

Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
Photo: Mykola Moroz

Autumn is gaining momentum — frosts on the ground are expected in Ukraine over the next three days, while fog is forecast in a number of regions, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. 

No precipitation is expected over the next three days. Today, fog is possible in places in the western and northern regions and Vinnytsia region at night and in the morning 

— forecasters reported.

Tonight’s temperatures in Ukraine, except in the south, will be 1–6° above zero, with ground frosts of 0–3°; on October 5–6, temperatures will be 4–11° above zero; daytime temperatures will be 14–21°, reaching 24° in the south.

What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast29.09.26, 18:26 • 30702 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine