Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

Photo: Mykola Moroz

Autumn is gaining momentum — frosts on the ground are expected in Ukraine over the next three days, while fog is forecast in a number of regions, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

No precipitation is expected over the next three days. Today, fog is possible in places in the western and northern regions and Vinnytsia region at night and in the morning — forecasters reported.

Tonight’s temperatures in Ukraine, except in the south, will be 1–6° above zero, with ground frosts of 0–3°; on October 5–6, temperatures will be 4–11° above zero; daytime temperatures will be 14–21°, reaching 24° in the south.

What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast