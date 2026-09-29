What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast

October will begin in Ukraine without rain, while daytime temperatures will reach 21° Celsius, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

There will be no precipitation over the next three days, with only occasional showers in the Azov Sea region and Crimea on Wednesday and Thursday - forecasters reported.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added that nighttime temperatures will be 3-9° Celsius, reaching 12° in the south and southeast, while daytime temperatures across Ukraine will be 15-21°.

Dry weather with strong winds in the south - forecast for September 29