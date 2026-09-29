More than 50 trains are running behind schedule amid Russian attacks - where and what the delays are

As of the morning of September 29, more than 50 long-distance trains in Ukraine are delayed amid ongoing Russian attacks. UNN reports this, citing data from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

According to data as of 11 a.m. on September 29, the longest delays are affecting train 17/18 Uzhhorod–Kharkiv (+7:34) and 351/352 Kyiv–Chișinău (+6:30). There are also six trains delayed by more than five hours.

Delays are also being recorded among commuter trains in a number of regions—including the western and central regions of Rivne, Lviv, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia. In the latter, the Russian attack affected railway infrastructure.

Russia's attack continues - since morning, there are injured in Kyiv and Odesa, with a strike hitting the railway