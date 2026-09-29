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Russia's attack continues - since morning, there are injured in Kyiv and Odesa, with a strike hitting the railway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, port and railway infrastructure. There are casualties in Kyiv and Odesa Oblast.

Russia's attack continues - since morning, there are injured in Kyiv and Odesa, with a strike hitting the railway

Russia attacked the railway and caused a power outage in Vinnytsia region on September 29. In Odesa region, port infrastructure was damaged by enemy shelling. In Kyiv and Odesa, there have been casualties since the morning due to new Russian strikes. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Situation as of the morning

Russia continues to attack Ukraine on the morning of September 29, including with jet-powered drones, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air raid alert spread to the western regions, including Ternopil region and part of Chernivtsi region.

Kyiv

One person was injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian morning attack on September 29. The aftermath was recorded in two districts of the capital, the State Emergency Service reported, showing footage from the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a hit was recorded on a six-story residential building. One person was injured, while another 10 were evacuated into the open air

- the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Solomianskyi district, two private residential buildings were damaged, according to the report.

All fires have been extinguished.

According to the data of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 08:30 on September 29, since the beginning of the day, the enemy had attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and UAVs; damage was recorded in four districts of Kyiv.

Aftermath of the Russian attack in Kyiv in the morning. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv region

Two more people are known to have been injured in Kyiv region.

Two people were injured and hospitalized after the enemy attack on Kyiv region on the evening of September 28. They were rescued from beneath the rubble of a private house in Bucha district

- the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on September 29.

According to the Regional Military Administration, a total of 22 sites were damaged in Kyiv region over the past day; the aftermath was recorded in four districts of the region:

  • 10 sites were damaged in Bucha district — private and apartment buildings, vehicles, and a disused farm;
    • 3 sites were damaged in Brovary district — two warehouses and a temporary structure;
      • in Boryspil district — 5 sites: three private households and vehicles;
        • in Fastiv district, the premises of a café. In Obukhiv district — the territory of an enterprise and a vehicle.

          The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the aftermath of the Russian attack in Kyiv region.

          Zhytomyr region

          From the evening of September 28 to the morning of September 29, the enemy carried out about 10 strikes on civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. Transport and fuel infrastructure facilities, as well as civilian enterprises in Zhytomyr, Korosten, Zviahel and Ovruch, came under attack

          - Vitalii Bunечko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, wrote on social media on September 29.

          According to him, there is currently no information about any deaths or injuries resulting from the enemy attacks.

          The State Emergency Service’s Main Department in the region showed the aftermath of the Russian attack in Zhytomyr region.

          Odesa region

          "The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. As a result of the enemy strikes, a civilian enterprise was damaged. Six people were injured. Enemy strikes also damaged port infrastructure facilities, a lyceum, an animal shelter, a private residential building, passenger and freight vehicles. Two more people were injured. Fires broke out in a number of locations," Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote on social media on the morning of September 29.

          Two of the injured were in Odesa, уточнив Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

          "As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, there are preliminarily two injured people. As a result of the enemy attack on infrastructure, three trucks were destroyed and another eight were damaged. Buildings were also damaged," Lysak said on social media on September 29.

          The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on a residential building in Odesa on September 28 also rose to six, Kiper said.

          The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa region.

          Vinnytsia region

          As a result of the enemy attack on Vinnytsia region, a railway infrastructure facility was hit. Due to the damage, more than 15,000 consumers were left without electricity

          - Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, wrote on social media on September 29.

          According to her, there were no casualties.

          Zircon and ballistic missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine - details from Air Force29.09.26, 08:26 • 8550 views

          Julia Shramko

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