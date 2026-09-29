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In Poland, preparations are underway for a possible Russian hybrid attack on the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

In the border town of Dorohusk, traffic was suspended three times due to the threat of drones or missiles. Warsaw fears new hybrid attacks by Russia.

In Poland, preparations are underway for a possible Russian hybrid attack on the border with Ukraine

In the eastern regions of Poland bordering Ukraine, readiness is being strengthened for possible hybrid attacks by Russia involving drones or missiles. Associated Press reports this, UNN writes.

Details

In the border town of Dorohusk, local residents received warnings three times in a single day about a possible drone or missile crossing the border. People were urged to be prepared to take shelter in the event of a threat.

Traffic through the border crossing with Ukraine, located approximately 2 km away, was suspended three times that day. During one of the warnings, checkpoint personnel were even evacuated, while military helicopters flew over the settlement.

Poland fears new Russian attacks

Anxiety in the region intensified after the events of September 13, when two Russian drones exploded on the Ukrainian side of the Dorohusk–Yahodyn crossing. The explosions were clearly heard in Poland.

New anxiety and fear have emerged because those explosions were heard very clearly in our village that night. We had never experienced anything like this before. It was the first time the sirens sounded

— Dorohusk Mayor Wojciech Sawa said.

On September 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned that Russia could be preparing hybrid strikes involving drones or missiles against European countries supporting Ukraine. According to him, Polish regions near the Ukrainian border could be particularly vulnerable in the coming months.

Warsaw's concerns relate both to the possible accidental crossing of the border by Russian weapons during attacks on Ukraine and to deliberate provocations. European countries have also previously accused Russia of using other methods of hybrid warfare, including sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation.

Enemy drone strike near the border with Poland: the blast wave damaged the "Yahodyn" checkpoint building and the entrance to the terminal28.09.26, 19:29 • 3060 views

Stepan Haftko

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