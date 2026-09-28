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Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Andrea Maldera has announced Ukraine's lineup for the match against Georgia at 19:00 in Tbilisi. Oleksandr Zubkov has been named captain.

Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announced

Already at 19:00, the match between the national teams of Ukraine and Georgia in the 2nd round of the League will begin at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena stadium in Tbilisi. Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera announced the starting eleven, which underwent significant changes after the match against Hungary, reports UNN.  

Details 

Anatoliy Trubin will take his place in goal. In defense: Bohdan Mykhailichenko, Taras Mykhavko, Eduard Sarapiy, Valerii Bondar.

In midfield: Yehor Nazaryna, Oleksandr Pikhalionok. On the flanks of the attack: Oleksandr Zubkov (captain) and Maksym Khlan. In attack: Matvii Ponomarenko and Vladyslav Vanat. 

On the bench: Volodymyr Brazhko, Vladyslav Veletень, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviienko, Oleh Ocheretko, Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Sikan, Viktor Tsyhankov, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Andrii Yarmolenko and Heorhii Yermakov. 

As reported by UNN, on Monday, September 28, the Ukrainian national team will travel to Tbilisi for a Nations League match against Georgia in the 2nd round. The match is scheduled to start at 19:00. 

Our team will play in a yellow kit.

Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the match26.09.26, 13:23 • 25099 views

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