Enemy drone struck central Kyiv: fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences, with at least one person killed and others injured

Fire at the National Academy of Sciences following a Russian strike in central Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In central Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a non-residential building. A fire broke out at the National Academy of Sciences. There are injured people and at least one person has been killed. This was reported on September 28 by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, and Oleksandr Sazanovych, head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration of Kyiv, on social media, UNN writes.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center, a UAV fell onto a non-residential building. Fire. Emergency services are heading to the site - Klitschko reported.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the NSDC’s Center for Countering Disinformation, published an image of the Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv shrouded in smoke. The photo shows people climbing out of the windows of the NAS building.

"The Academy of Sciences, central Kyiv—what an idiotic war," Kovalenko commented on the russian strike.

Oleksandr Sazanovych, head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration of Kyiv, reported that there were "injured and dead" at the site of the strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"All emergency and relevant services are working at the site. I ask residents not to approach the scene and not to interfere with the work of the services," Sazanovych wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, it has become known that a woman was killed as a result of the enemy strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district. We express our condolences to her family and loved ones," the Kyiv City Military Administration уточнила.

In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center

Fire at the National Academy of Sciences following the russian strike in central Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer