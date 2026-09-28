In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center

What the business center in Dnipro looks like after the Russian strike. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In central Dnipro, following an enemy strike on a business center, there are already three people dead and 12 injured. This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha on social media on September 28, UNN writes.

Three people were killed in the Russians’ attack on Dnipro. At least 12 were injured. Medical workers are providing everyone with the necessary assistance - Hanzha wrote.

The "Opendatamedia" resource reported: "Today, the Opendatabot office in Dnipro came under a Russian attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the team. This will not affect the operation of the services—the automation and all systems are functioning normally."

Russia struck a business center in central Dnipro - people are being brought out from the upper floors; some cannot be reached.

In addition, the head of the regional military administration reported a victim of a Russian strike in the region.

"One person was killed and three others were injured in the Russians’ attack on Synelnykove. Among the injured is a 15-year-old boy. He is currently in hospital in serious condition. Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the strike. A large-scale fire was raging. Emergency workers have already contained it," Hanzha said.