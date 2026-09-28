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The first intact burials have been found at Göbekli Tepe, changing perceptions of the site's purpose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Archaeologists have found the first intact burials at Göbekli Tepe. The discovery suggests that people may have lived there, rather than merely conducting rituals.

The first intact burials have been found at Göbekli Tepe, changing perceptions of the site's purpose

Archaeologists have discovered intact human burials for the first time at Göbekli Tepe—one of the world's oldest monumental complexes, built by hunter-gatherers in what is now Turkey. The discovery challenges the theory that people came here primarily to perform rituals, Archaeology Magazine reports, citing a study in PLOS One, writes UNN.

Details

A team led by Julia Gresky of the German Archaeological Institute discovered a pit containing the remains of a woman, a young man, and an adolescent girl. Another burial contained the body of a young woman in a flexed position.

The finds were dated to approximately 8700–8000 BC. The Göbekli Tepe complex itself developed in several stages between approximately 9600 and 8200 BC.

People may have lived at Göbekli Tepe

Previously, archaeologists had found only isolated fragments of human bones in the fill of the buildings. This led to assumptions about special rituals involving human remains. The new burials make it possible to consider other explanations—the bones may have entered the buildings from graves located above them as a result of erosion and landslides.

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The condition of the remains also supports this possibility: the bones from the graves, like those previously found in the fill, were broken, had calcium deposits, and showed signs of gnawing by rodents.

The researchers believe the discovery may change perceptions of Göbekli Tepe. The presence of burials suggests that people not only gathered near the monumental structures for rituals but may have lived at the site permanently or for extended periods.

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Stepan Haftko

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