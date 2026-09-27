A rare pyramid-shaped tomb from the Roman period with a 19-line message has been found in Egypt

$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:55 AM • 1990 views
Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
11:56 PM • 4768 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
10:55 PM • 6544 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
09:56 PM • 9168 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
08:55 PM • 13249 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
08:16 PM • 14323 views
Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time
September 26, 06:01 PM • 13506 views
Putin is looking for excuses not to meet and not to end the war — Zelenskyy
September 26, 12:12 PM • 30659 views
"Milftech" in action: Fire Point bets on women in defense
September 26, 10:30 AM • 32787 views
The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — ZelenskyyVideo
September 26, 10:23 AM • 24251 views
Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the matchVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
79%
755mm
Popular news
The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strikePhotoSeptember 26, 03:37 PM • 5468 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war September 26, 03:57 PM • 7744 views
How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendationsSeptember 26, 04:42 PM • 10173 views
Macron did not rule out the possibility of returning to the post of President of FranceSeptember 26, 05:30 PM • 4918 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career09:05 PM • 3908 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 38858 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 54699 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 60690 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 52835 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 48983 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 854 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelity11:06 PM • 1348 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideo10:06 PM • 2096 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career09:05 PM • 4086 views
Margot Robbie secretly changed her nameSeptember 26, 12:00 PM • 20526 views
Actual
Flakpanzer Gepard
Su-57
Technology
The New York Times
Shahed-136

A rare pyramid-shaped tomb from the Roman period with a 19-line message has been found in Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

A Roman tomb with ancient Egyptian scenes and a Greek inscription about Pisechtus was discovered in the Dakhla Oasis. A coin of Constantine was found inside.

A rare pyramid-shaped tomb from the Roman period with a 19-line message has been found in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a pyramid-shaped Roman-era tomb in the Dakhla Oasis featuring ancient Egyptian funerary scenes and an inscription in Ancient Greek. The find combines Egyptian, Greek and Roman traditions, reports Ahram Online, writes UNN.

Details

The tomb was built of mud bricks in the Bir al-Shaghala necropolis. Archaeologists believe it may have been intended for the burial of a man and his wife.

One of the main finds was a stone funerary stele bearing a 19-line lament in Ancient Greek. The text is dedicated to a man named Pisecht, who, according to the researchers’ preliminary assessment, may have been a judge. The inscription is dated to the late 3rd–early 4th century AD.

A rare scene of the afterlife was found inside

Fourteen steps lead to the entrance of the tomb. The entrance itself is decorated with hieroglyphic funerary spells, a winged solar disk and depictions of cobras.

In the Czech Republic, 16 houses dating back 7,000 years were found near a motorway24.09.26, 19:14 • 11182 views

Archaeologists also discovered a scene from the seventh hour of "Imi-Duat"—an ancient Egyptian text about a journey through the afterlife. According to the researchers, a similar depiction has been found for the first time among the tombs of this necropolis.

Inside, there is a hall with a vaulted ceiling and two burial chambers, above which a pyramid-shaped structure had been built. They also found an offering table, ceramic vessels and a bronze coin depicting the Roman emperor Constantine.

Researchers believe that the tomb may have been reused at a later date. The finds point to a close interweaving of ancient Egyptian, Greek and Roman funerary traditions in the Dakhla Oasis.

In Cyprus, laser scanning has revealed dozens of ancient depictions of ships23.09.26, 03:18 • 4844 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Egypt