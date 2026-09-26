Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war

US President Donald Trump wants Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to find a compromise. Trump said this while speaking with journalists, UNN reports.

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"I want Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Putin, and I want Putin to reach an agreement with him," the US president said.

Trump said that Ukraine and Russia could reach an agreement before the start of winter

"I hope that someday, perhaps in the near future, or maybe even before the onset of a harsh winter, they will reach an agreement," the US president said.

At the same time, Trump did not answer whether Ukraine would receive licenses to produce Patriot missiles. One of the journalists asked Donald Trump whether he had spoken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Patriot missiles.

"I reached agreements with Zelenskyy on many different topics, and on many of these issues we have very broad agreement. But you know what I want from him? I want him to reach an agreement," Trump said, evading a direct answer.

According to him, 25,000 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in August, 32,000 in July, and 33,000 in June. Trump called this a "disgrace."

Trump asked Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Moscow for peace talks - media