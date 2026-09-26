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Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

A player from the United Kingdom matched all the EuroMillions numbers and won £111 million. It is the third British jackpot of the year.

Briton scooped the €129 million EuroMillions jackpot

The holder of a lottery ticket from the United Kingdom won the €129 million (£111 million) EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, September 25. This was confirmed by Allwyn, the operator of the UK National Lottery, reports UNN, citing the BBC.

Details

One mystery player matched all five numbers – 11, 12, 15, 38, 49 – plus the two Lucky Star numbers – 10 and 12 – and won the top prize.

Allwyn's senior winners' adviser Andy Carter said it was "fantastic news for a UK EuroMillions player" who had won a "life-changing sum".

This is the third time a UK winner has taken the jackpot this year.

On March 10, one UK winner scooped a £181 million (€210.5 million) jackpot – the third-largest in the history of the UK National Lottery – while two UK winners shared a £125 million (€145.4 million) jackpot with a French player in April.

"Be sure to check your tickets and get in touch with us if you think you could be tonight's lucky winner," Carter urged.

Additional information

The record for the biggest EuroMillions win by a UK player currently stands at £195 million (€226.8 million) – it was won by an anonymous player in 2022.

EuroMillions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday evening in nine European countries.

Julia Shramko

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