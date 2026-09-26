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A Ukrainian drone attack shut down one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Perm oil refinery halted operations after a fire and damage to its infrastructure as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack. The refinery is owned by "Lukoil".

A Ukrainian drone attack shut down one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — Reuters

The Perm oil refinery, the seventh-largest in Russia by refining capacity, ceased operations after a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire and damaged pipelines, storage facilities, and processing units on Friday. Reuters reports this, citing two industry sources, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed the attack on an industrial facility but did not name it. Meanwhile, the owner of the refinery, "Lukoil," did not respond to a request for comment.

The plant, located 1,460 km northeast of Moscow, processed approximately 12.6 million tonnes, or 252,000 barrels of oil per day, in 2024. It produced 2 million tonnes of gasoline, 5.3 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 200,000 tonnes of fuel oil, and 700,000 tonnes of petroleum coke

- the article says.

Reminder

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that three important enemy enterprises involved in missile production, as well as two Russian oil refineries, were hit. Fires were recorded at plants in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk.

Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — Zelenskyy25.09.26, 14:12 • 16643 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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