Yurii Koniushenko has taken charge of the State Tax Service as acting head — what is expected of him

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 3216 views
After a prolonged pause, the court resumed consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors
02:29 PM • 6406 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto
01:50 PM • 10181 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly
01:17 PM • 8588 views
"Bad news for Russia" - EU agreed to allocate €6.6 billion to Ukraine for military support
12:34 PM • 10751 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units
12:16 PM • 13137 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 14256 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
September 25, 08:48 AM • 15591 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
September 25, 08:46 AM • 19683 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
September 25, 08:03 AM • 20769 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
55%
754mm
Popular news
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:35 AM • 31292 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against UkraineSeptember 25, 05:52 AM • 24851 views
Russian strike on Kyiv claims the life of a child, number of wounded risesPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 10482 views
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 06:52 AM • 14455 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 25019 views
Publications
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhoto02:29 PM • 6420 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel Properly01:50 PM • 10188 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat units12:34 PM • 10754 views
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 60243 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 55637 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lithuania
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album ShowgirlVideo02:09 PM • 2088 views
Kate Moss recreated her iconic Glastonbury look 21 years laterPhoto12:40 PM • 8238 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 07:16 AM • 25137 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 28731 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 28476 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Heating
Film

Yurii Koniushenko has taken charge of the State Tax Service as acting head — what is expected of him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The government appointed Yurii Koniushenko first deputy head of the State Tax Service and temporarily entrusted him with running the service. His task is to ensure stable operations and budget revenues.

Yurii Koniushenko has taken charge of the State Tax Service as acting head — what is expected of him

Yurii Koniushenko was appointed First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and was temporarily tasked with performing the duties of Head of the STS. Prime Minister Serhii Kretskyi announced this, reports UNN.

Today, the Government appointed Yurii Koniushenko First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and temporarily tasked him with performing the duties of Head of the STS 

- Koretskyi said.

According to the Prime Minister, the new acting head has specific tasks ahead of him: ensuring the coordinated and uninterrupted operation of the STS, fulfilling state budget revenue targets, improving and simplifying tax administration, enhancing cooperation with business, and maintaining an open dialogue with taxpayers.

Lesia Karna ukh no longer serves as acting head of the State Tax Service — the government terminated her powers14.09.26, 21:36 • 3147 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
State Tax Service of Ukraine