Yurii Koniushenko has taken charge of the State Tax Service as acting head — what is expected of him
Kyiv • UNN
The government appointed Yurii Koniushenko first deputy head of the State Tax Service and temporarily entrusted him with running the service. His task is to ensure stable operations and budget revenues.
Yurii Koniushenko was appointed First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and was temporarily tasked with performing the duties of Head of the STS. Prime Minister Serhii Kretskyi announced this, reports UNN.
Today, the Government appointed Yurii Koniushenko First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and temporarily tasked him with performing the duties of Head of the STS
According to the Prime Minister, the new acting head has specific tasks ahead of him: ensuring the coordinated and uninterrupted operation of the STS, fulfilling state budget revenue targets, improving and simplifying tax administration, enhancing cooperation with business, and maintaining an open dialogue with taxpayers.
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