Yurii Koniushenko has taken charge of the State Tax Service as acting head — what is expected of him

Yurii Koniushenko was appointed First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and was temporarily tasked with performing the duties of Head of the STS. Prime Minister Serhii Kretskyi announced this, reports UNN.

Today, the Government appointed Yurii Koniushenko First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and temporarily tasked him with performing the duties of Head of the STS - Koretskyi said.

According to the Prime Minister, the new acting head has specific tasks ahead of him: ensuring the coordinated and uninterrupted operation of the STS, fulfilling state budget revenue targets, improving and simplifying tax administration, enhancing cooperation with business, and maintaining an open dialogue with taxpayers.

Lesia Karna ukh no longer serves as acting head of the State Tax Service — the government terminated her powers